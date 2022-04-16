Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three men burnt alive as car hits truck in Panipat

The car that caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Three people were burnt alive after a car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, 30, and Sugam Tyagi, 28, residents of Barana village in Panipat, and Pankaj Kumar, 26, of Jalalpur village in Panipat.

Police said the deceased were private lab technicians and were going shopping for a ‘jagran’ at Vikrant’s residence.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon as the CNG-powered Hyundai i-20 car of the victims, going towards Rohtak, rammed into a moving truck that was entering a grain market.

An eyewitnesses said soon after the accident, the car caught fire and the victims did not get a chance to come out. The locals tried to control the flames but failed. Later, a fire tender reached and doused the fire but all three passengers were burnt to death.

Police said the charred bodies were sent to Panipat civil hospital for postmortem. Panipat ASP Pooja Vashishth also reached the spot to enquire about the incident.

Israna police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said families of the victims have been informed. He said on complaint of the families, an FIR has been registered against the unknown truck driver.

