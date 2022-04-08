Three men open fire in Faridkot, booked for attempt to murder

Faridkot : Police have booked three persons on the charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly opened fire at a man who saved himself by fleeing in his car on Tawandi Road in Faridkot on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and Arms Act at the Faridkot city police station on the complaint of victim Mani Singh of Faridkot. “One of the accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Kotkapura, while police are trying to identify his accomplices. Prima facia, it appears to be a case of group rivalry,” he added.

Sub-inspector Jaskaran Singh said after attending a function, Mani was on his way to drop his friend when three persons opened fire on his car on Talwandi Road on the outskirts of Faridkot city. “The victim escaped unhurt by fleeing in his car. Police are checking the CCTV footage to track the accused and identify the other two. We have also recovered the empty shells of bullets from the crime scene,” he added.

