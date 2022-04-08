Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three men open fire in Faridkot, booked for attempt to murder
chandigarh news

Three men open fire in Faridkot, booked for attempt to murder

After attending a function, the victim, Mani, was on his way to drop his friend when three persons opened fire on his car on Talwandi Road on the outskirts of Faridkot city
A CCTV footage of persons opening fire at a vehicle on Talwandi Road on the outskirts of Faridkot city.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Faridkot : Police have booked three persons on the charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly opened fire at a man who saved himself by fleeing in his car on Tawandi Road in Faridkot on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and Arms Act at the Faridkot city police station on the complaint of victim Mani Singh of Faridkot. “One of the accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Kotkapura, while police are trying to identify his accomplices. Prima facia, it appears to be a case of group rivalry,” he added.

Sub-inspector Jaskaran Singh said after attending a function, Mani was on his way to drop his friend when three persons opened fire on his car on Talwandi Road on the outskirts of Faridkot city. “The victim escaped unhurt by fleeing in his car. Police are checking the CCTV footage to track the accused and identify the other two. We have also recovered the empty shells of bullets from the crime scene,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP