Himachal monsoon: 3 missing after pick-up truck falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur

Three people went missing and one was injured when the pick-up truck they were travelling in skidded and fell into the Sutlej river at Tenang on the Chholtu-Jani link road in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district on Wednesday night. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at the spot from where the car skidded and rolled down into the Sutlej river near Tapri in Kinnaur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Kinnaur superintendent of police Vivek Chahal said the victims were on their way from Tapri to Jani. A rescue team from Tapri police station rushed to the spot. While three victims, Jeevan Singh Negi, 43, his wife Chamba Devi, 44, and Anita, 34, all residents of Jani, are missing, the fourth occupant, Rajkumari was admitted to a hospital at Chholtu, where her condition is stated to be stable.

A search is on to trace the three missing people.

Shimla-Shillai road blocked due to landslide

The Shimla-Shillai road was blocked due to a landslide near Ronhat in Sirmaur district. The PWD authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to restore traffic.

The meteorological department has forecast rain in the state till August 1. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm has been issued in the three districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una and a yellow alert for eight districts has been issued for Thursday. There is an orange alert for Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Shimla on Friday, said Surender Paul, director of the Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre.

The IMD has issued a flash flood and landslide warning and advised people to stay away from rivers.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses amounting to more than ₹5,361 crore due to natural calamities, such as floods, cloudbursts and landslides.

According to the state disaster management authority, 653 houses were completely damaged, while 6,711 were partially damaged besides 236 shops and 2,061 cowsheds.

The public works department has suffered losses amounting to ₹1,739 crore, jal shakti department ₹1,543 crore and the state electricity board ₹1,497 crore.

