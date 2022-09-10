Three of family crushed to death in Kurukshetra

: Three members of a family, including two children, were crushed to death when a truck hit their bike while they were returning after paying obeisance at Markanda river on NH 44 near Shahbad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jasvinder Singh, 40, his daughter Tanya, 7, and son Samar, 12, residents of Dhantori village in the district. Jasvinder’s nephew Kirat Singh sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

The police said that the incident took place on Thursday night when they were returning after paying obeisance at Markanda river and a truck hit their bike from the rear near Sharifgarh village. They fell on the road and the truck crushed them to death. Kirat miraculously escaped as he fell on the other side and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the truck managed to flee but the police have registered an FIR under sections 279,337,304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

3 killed in separate accidents in Karnal

Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Karnal.

Ravi Kumar of Ballah village and his friend Vikram of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh were killed, while one person was injured after a tractor-trolley hit the car they were travelling in near Ramba village on Karnal-Yamunanagar road on Thursday night.

As per police, an accident occurred around 8:45 pm when they were going towards Yamunanagar. Vikram died on the spot, while Ravi died in a hospital. The injured identified as Vikash is undergoing treatment at Kalpana Chawla Medical College.

Manoj Kumar, incharge of Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the tractor driver under sections 279, 337, 304A, and 427 of the IPC.

In another accident, a 55-year-old farmer, identified as Balwan of Sheikhpura Sohana village, died when a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Namaste chowk in Karnal.

Police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and the body has been handed over after the autopsy.