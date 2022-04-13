Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
The family members were found murdered with multiple injury marks on their bodies in a house in power colony in Rupnagar
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rupnagar

: Three members of a family were found murdered with multiple injuries on their bodies by a sharp-edged weapon here on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies were located after neighbours felt a foul smell emanating from a house in power colony here and informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as retired thermal plant school teacher Harcharan Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and daughter Dr.Charanpreet Kaur, who was posted at civil hospital in Anandpur Sahib. The couple’s son is reported to be missing.

Police said that it was a case of murder with multiple injuries on the bodies of the victims with sharp edged weapons. It appeared that the victims were murdered one or two days back.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that investigation has started in the case, besides a look out for Harcharan’s son.

