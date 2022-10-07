Three officials of Patiala jail suspended for prisoner’s escape

The Punjab prisons department on Thursday suspended DSP (security), assistant superintendent-cum-warrant officer and two warders of Patiala jail over the escape of a prisoner. According to orders issued in this regard, DSP (security) Varun Sharma posted for prison security, Patiala jail assistant superintendent-cum-warrant officer Harbans Singh and jail warders Satpal Singh and Mandeep Singh have been suspended for negligence, an official spokesperson said. Apart from this, a show-cause notice has been issued to Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana and assistant jail superintendent Jagjit Singh.

Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedna village of Ghagga block of Patiala district, was serving his sentence in Patiala jail from where he was admitted to Rajinder Hospital on the pretext of treatment, according to an official release. It said the prisoner escaped from the hospital due to the negligence of these staff members.

During the transfer of the prisoner from Patiala jail to Rajindra Hospital, the rules set by the state government were also violated. Jails minister Harjot Singh Bains warned the officers and employees of the department that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in such types of cases.