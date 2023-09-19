Three overground terror operatives detained in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Police on Monday detained three overground operatives of the banned terrors outfit under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday, police said.

The detained trio Touseef-ul-Nabi, Zahoor-ul-Hassan and Reyaz Ahmad. (HT Photo)

The trio, Touseef-ul-Nabi, Zahoor-ul-Hassan and Reyaz Ahmad, were taken into custody under the law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases on the recommendations of the police, they said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the three are “hardcore” operatives and named in various cases registered in different police stations. “Due to their continued engagement in anti-national activities and role in motivating local youths to join banned (terrorist) organisations, the imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary,” the SSP said.

Poswal said the operation to detain the three was executed meticulously after obtaining PSA orders from the competent authority.

Several teams were formed and the three individuals were apprehended from different locations in Kishtwar and subsequently lodged in different jails of Jammu province, he said.

He said the police are pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of anti-national elements. “On one front, awareness programmes are being conducted throughout the district, while on the other strict actions will be taken against anti-national and anti-social elements to ensure the safety and well-being of the public,” the officer said.