Accidents snuff out lives of two truck drivers, scooterist in Panchkula

Three people were killed in two separate accidents in Panchkula district on Friday.

A head-on collision between two trucks on the Pinjore-Baddi national highway left both the drivers dead.

The impact of the collision severely mangled the vehicles, trapping the bodies of the drivers, identified as Ramesh Chand of Gurdaspur and Kallu, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Ramesh was on his way back to Baddi after unloading his truck, while Kallu was driving a tipper truck from Baddi to Panchkula. The collision took place on a sharp turn near Rampur Jangi village, where work of four-laning is underway.

Scooterist killed in hit-and-run

In another accident, a speeding canter claimed the life of a scooterist near Chaudhary saw mill in Kalka.

The deceased was identified as Amit, a local. His cousin, Ajay Kumar of Tipra village, Kalka, told the police that he was headed home from Pinjore on his motorcycle, when he ran into his Amit, who was driving ahead of him on a scooter.

Around 8.15 pm, as they reached near Chaudhary saw mill, a speeding canter hit Amit’s scooter, causing him to fall on the road, and suffer injuries on the chest and head. The canter driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Amit was rushed to the Kalka civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On Ajay’s complaint, police booked the unidentified canter driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

