Three police commissioners, 7 SSPs among 31 officers shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government transferred 21 IPS and 10 PPS officers, including three commissioners and seven senior superintendents of police (SSPs), with immediate effect on Monday.

Kuldeep Chahal has been given the charge of Ludhiana police commissioner. IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been posted as the Amritsar police commissioner, replacing Naunihal Singh while Swapan Sharma will be the new Jalandhar police commissioner.

Among the IPS officers, Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was transferred after a protest of lawyers, has been posted as the Bathinda SSP, Viveksheel Soni as the Moga SSP, Gulneet Singh Khurana as the Ropar SSP, Surender Lamba as the Hoshiarpur SSP and Sartaj Singh Chahal has been appointed as the Sangrur SSP.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh has been appointed as the Malerkotla SSP and Diljinder Singh will be the Pathankot SSP.

IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar has been posted as the modernisation ADGP, Parveen Kumar Sinha as the NRI ADGP, Punjab, Neeraja Voruvuru as the cyber cell ADGP, Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal as the intelligence-I ADGP, Nilabh Kishore as the STF ADGP, Shive Kumar Verma as the internal security ADGP, Jaskaran Sing as the Ropar ADGP in addition to the intelligence-II ADGP, Pardeep Kumar Yadav as the technical services IGP in addition to the resident commissioner (police security) Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, Dr S Bhoopathi as the Jalandhar Range DIG, Mandeep Singh Sidhu as the administration DIG, Ajay Maluja as the Bathinda STF DIG and J Elanchezhian as the SAS Nagar counter intelligence AIG. ADGP Naunihal Singh will report to the DGP till his new posting.

PPS officer Gursharandeep Singh Grewal has been appointed as the 36 PAP Battalion commandant, Suba Singh is AIG, PAP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh Bhandal is commandant, ISTC Kapurthala, Jagmohan Singh is commandant, PRTC Jahan Khelan, Sandeep Kumar Sharma is DCP city, Jalandhar, Harpreet Singh Mander is DCP (investigation), Amritsar, Vishaljit Singh is the AIG, STF, Border Range, Amritsar, and Mukhtiar Rai is the AIG, STF, Ropar Range.