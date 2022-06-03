Three professors in HC against chancellor’s decision to reject their election to PU senate
Three Panjab University professors have challenged the varsity chancellor’s decision to reject their election to the senate from the constituency of faculties.
In their plea to the Punjab and Haryana high court, the petitioners have demanded that the decision be quashed and that varsity be restrained from convening any meeting of the senate without their notification as elected members.
On April 6, varsity chancellor and Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu had refused to approve the election of six candidates from the constituency of faculties. Among them three – Keshav Malhotra, Navdeep Goyal and Ronki Ram – have challenged his decision in court.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, while seeking a response from the varsity and the chancellor by July 6, said any process of election will be subject to the decision in the plea filed by these three professors.
They argued that approval could be declined by the chancellor only on the grounds that the person elected was likely to draw pecuniary advantage from the university.
Regulation 34 of the PU Calendar made it clear that the power conferred upon the chancellor was limited to the extent of according approval and there was no provision, wherein he could withhold or reject such approval without citing any reason, they submitted.
While rejecting the election of the six candidates, the chancellor had asked the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of elections for the constituency. Apart from the three professors who moved court, the other three candidates were Ashok Goyal, Rajesh Gill and Anu Chatrath. All six are former senators.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics