3 powercom employees injured in blaze at grid in Punjab’s Faridkot

A total of three staffers of the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) suffered serious burn injuries after a 66 kv power grid caught fire at Golewala village in Faridkot district on Saturday evening. The injured have been identified as Goldy Singh, Jasmel Singh and Jagdev Singh. Faridkot legislator Gurdit Singh Sekhon visited the spot to oversee medical assistance to the injured. Official sources said the victims were under constant observation at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. According to the information, the electricity supply to about two dozen villages was disrupted as a transformer was damaged in the fire. Fire tender teams were deputed to douse the blaze. Officials said the reasons for the incident are being ascertained.

Fire tender teams were deputed to douse the blaze and officials said the reasons for the incident are being ascertained (HT File Photo)

