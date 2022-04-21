Three Punjab men stalk, harass two MCM DAV College students in Chandigarh, held

Police have arrested three men from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib for stalking and harassing two female students of MCMDAV College in Sector 36 on Sunday.

The girls were returning to the college from a nearby market around 5.30 pm, when three men in a Hyundai Creta started following them. Standing through the sunroof, two of them passed vulgar comments and threw ₹20 notes at the girls, prompting them to record the men on video, said police.

Noticing this, the men stopped the car, tried to snatch the mobile phone and started threatening them with dire consequences, claiming links with politicians. But as the girls raised the alarm, they sped away in the car.

The girls submitted the video with their complaint to the police who traced the accused to Anandpur Sahib from where they were arrested on Tuesday night. Their faces and the vehicle number were visible in the video.

Police said the car was being driven by Varun Kumar, a manager at a private bank’s branch in Anandpur Sahib. The other two accused are Dipanshu and Ankit, who run businesses. All are aged between 25-30. They were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday.

