Three road mishaps snuff out nine lives in Himachal

Nine people lost their lives in different road mishaps in Himachal in the last 24 hours, said police. The pickup vehicle involved in Mandi accident on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

In the first incident, five people were killed and one was seriously injured after the pickup vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railing of a bridge and overturned near Mandi’s Kamand, near IIT Mandi, on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 am. The vehicle was on its way to IIT Kamand to transport tent material from Punjab’s Ludhiana. There were six passengers, including the driver, in the vehicle during the time of crash.

The victims have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Ludhiana; Umesh Kumar of Amritsar; Sagar, also from Amritsar; and two unidentified individuals. Meanwhile, the injured Daljit (driver), of Malia village in Tarn Taran district is currently undergoing treatment at Mandi Zonal Hospital.

The vehicle rolled down and fell on the banks of the Uhl river. Emergency services and police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap.

A case has also been registered by Mandi police into the incident. Mandi superintendent of police Sakshi Verma said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and said that this is a heart-wrenching incident and the state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief. He directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure best medical care to the injured.

Sukhu prayed for the peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also expressed condolences.

Two killed in Solan road accident

Two persons lost their lives in a road accident after their motorcycle collided with a bus in the Kandaghat area of Solan district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Naagre, 25, of Kangra district, and Neeraj, 27, from Hamirpur district.

The accident took place around 12.45 pm. As per police, the motorcycle was coming from the wrong side and crashed into the lower bumper on the driver’s side of the bus. Both riders died on the spot due to the impact.

Solan police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Two boys killed as motorcycle rams into tree in Sirmaur

In another incident, two boys were killed on Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said.

According to the reports the deceased have been identified as Gurjeet, 15, son of Harpal, and Dev, 13, son of Bantu Sharma, both residents of Kyarda village. They were classmates, studying in Class 9.

Harpal was driving the motorcycle with the boys riding pillion, to a nearby place where they intended to participate in a Bhandara of “Kheda Maharaj”, said police. He lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree on the roadside, they added.

A resident, Chaman, told PTI, that after the accident, villagers from nearby areas rushed to their rescue but the boys died on the spot. Paonta deputy superintendent of police Manvendra Thakur said that bodies have been sent for a postmortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigations are underway.

With PTI inputs