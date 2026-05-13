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Three wanted in Batala double murder case nabbed from Indo-Bhutan border: Punjab Police

Three wanted in Batala double murder case nabbed from Indo-Bhutan border: Punjab Police

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, In an operation with the central agencies, Punjab Police arrested three key accused wanted in the Batala double murder case from the Indo-Bhutan border in West Bengal while they were attempting to flee to Bhutan, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Three wanted in Batala double murder case nabbed from Indo-Bhutan border: Punjab Police

The accused were allegedly linked to a foreign-based fugitive gangster, Happy Jatt, police said.

The operation under the name 'Operation Nest Wrecker' was jointly carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab, Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell Punjab, headed by Inspector General of Police Ashish Choudhary and Batala Police.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatin Singh, a resident of Kathunangal in Amritsar, Sajandeep Singh, a resident of village Sangar Kot in Tarn Taran, and Mehakdeep Singh, a resident of Balia Manjpur in Amritsar.

Accused Jatin Singh has a criminal background with multiple criminal cases under the Arms Act, NDPS Act, etc. registered against him.

Four assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on three individuals in Bhoma village in Batala on April 27 at around 9 pm. In this incident, two of the individuals succumbed to the bullet injuries, while one was injured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Three wanted in Batala double murder case nabbed from Indo-Bhutan border: Punjab Police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Three wanted in Batala double murder case nabbed from Indo-Bhutan border: Punjab Police
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