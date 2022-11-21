Three years after accepting 400 as bribe, sarpanch held by vigilance bureau

Three years after a sarpanch took ₹400 as bribe from a Ladian village resident to attest a form for changing address on his Aadhaar card, he was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Monday.

However, the sarpanch, Paramjit Singh, had returned the money to the complainant in the presence of some locals.

The FIR was registered after Amandeep Sharma lodged his complaint on the anti-corruption helpline.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said Amandeep had complained that he wanted to change his address on his Aadhaar card. “In July 2019, he had contacted Ladian sarpanch Paramjit Singh and requested him to attest the form,” he added.

The complainant alleged that sarpanch had initially sought ₹500 as bribe from him to attest the form. “The accused had taken ₹400 from him in July 2019. Though he had returned the money to the complainant in presence of locals, someone recorded a video in his phone,” the spokesperson said.

He added that during verification, Amandeep’s claims were found to be correct. “After availing legal opinion, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. He was arrested immediately and will be produced in a court on Tuesday,” the vigilance spokesperson said.