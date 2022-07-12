Three years on, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia finally opens office in Karnal

Three years after Sanjay Bhatia was elected to the Parliament from Karnal with a whopping margin of 6.5 lakh votes, the BJP MP finally opened an office at the mini secretariat on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhatia, a resident of Panipat, was facing flak from constituents over him not having an office in Karnal. The MP, who did not announce a schedule for visiting Karnal, said, “The office has been set up for workers who will make note of residents’ grievances. I, too, will keep visiting the office regularly. A schedule will be finalised later.”

Earlier, he had said that he would visit Karnal thrice a week, but could not fulfil his commitment. Bhatia had polled 9.11 lakh votes, around 70% of the total votes cast. BJP district president Yogender Rana said, “The new office will help redressing the grievances of the people of Karnal.”

On the demolition of houses in illegal colonies, the MP said, “Property dealers mislead poor people by selling them houses in illegal colonies. The state government has already approved several illegal colonies in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}