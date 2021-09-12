Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three years on, Mohali all set to get second fire station in Sector 78
At present, the one fire station in Phase 1, Mohali, caters to the entire town, along with periphery areas of Kharar and Mullanpur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Three years on, Mohali all set to get second fire station in Sector 78

The proposal for a second fire station, which will come up at a cost of 2.92 crore, was hanging fire for the last three years
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Finally after a wait of nearly three years, Mohali is all set to get its second fire station in Sector 78. The agenda for the same will be tabled in the General House meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) on September 14.

The proposal for a second fire station, which will come up at a cost of 2.92 crore, was hanging fire for the last three years.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “The resolution has been approved by the Punjab government and we will now bring the agenda in the House meet for approval. The total construction cost has escalated by 52 lakh with the passage of time. Soil samples were tested by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology University in Patiala, and the report has been submitted. The design and drawings of the two buildings have also been finalised for which a Chandigarh-based private architect has been hired.”

At present, the one fire station in Phase 1 caters to the entire town, along with periphery areas including Kharar and Mullanpur. Meanwhile, the fire station in Dera Bassi caters to Zirakpur, Lalru and Banur. However, one fire tender has been provided at Kharar now to cater to the area.

