Tarn Taran: Trio kidnap 3-year-old after robbing father of cash, mobile

Three car-borne men kidnapped a three-year-old boy after robbing cash and mobile phone from his father near Dera Sahib village, falling under the Khadoor Sahib sub-division. Tarn Taran police have posted the kidnapped boy’s picture on social media and asked members of the public to reach out to police control room (87250211100) or Chohla Sahib station house officer (8447276769) in case they have any information (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday when the boy and his father, who hail from Rashiana village, were heading to Sarhali village on a motorcycle to pay obeisance at Sewakpuri gurdwara.

According to family members, there were three men in a Maruti Alto car—one of them wearing turban—and carrying sharp-edged weapons.

“When my husband and my son reached near Dera Sahib village, the car-borne miscreants robbed my husband’s mobile and some cash from him. Before leaving the spot, the accused also took my son,” said the boy’s mother.

She said they don’t have any enmity with anyone and haven’t received any ransom call from anyone.

The comes at a time when the Punjab Police are claiming to have beefed up security in wake of Independence Day.

Tarn Taran police have posted the kidnapped boy’s picture on social media and asked members of the public to reach out to police control room (87250211100) or Chohla Sahib station house officer (8447276769) in case they have any information. “The informer’s name will be kept secret,” the police’s message read.

