Throwing caution to wind, Ludhiana school makes students clean Sidhwan Canal without permission

In a case of gross negligence, authorities of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar, took over 150 students from Classes 9 and 10 inside the Sidhwan Canal near the municipal corporation’s Zone- D office and initiated a cleanliness drive without permission from the irrigation department or civic body.

The students had reached the almost 15-feet canal bed with the help of an iron ladder fixed on the canal wall and also set the collected waste, including idols and pictures, on fire.

According to city-based environmentalists, the stagnant sludge on the canal bed remains highly contaminated due to dumping of waste. In absence of protective gear, there is a risk of the contaminated water or sludge causing skin problems.

The move has invited the ire of authorities, as deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has marked an inquiry into the incident and municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the school for setting the waste on fire.

The entire event was recorded and videos were shared on social networking websites. Some social media bloggers also covered the event.

Rajinder, a vendor who spotted the entire activity, claimed that after collecting waste, students were asked to make a heap of it and it was later set on fire.

Some environmentalists shared the videos and pictures with civic authorities, following which a team of MC and irrigation department officials reached the canal and the students and teachers were asked to evacuate the site.

Sandeep Singh Mangat, executive engineer with the irrigation department, said, “Soon after receiving the information, we reached the spot and got the site vacated. No action was taken since the students were following the directions of school authorities. However, the school was issued a warning.”

On the other hand, Gurbhej Singh Nagi, principal of the school, denied setting any material on fire at the canal bed. He said that the cleanliness activity was being carried out under the Puneet Nagar Abhiyan (PNA).

He also gave a reference of a letter received from the director general of NCC regarding conducting a cleanliness drive under PNA.

As per the letter (first received on October 3), the NCC had asked all the schools to send success stories of cadets and photos and videos of environmentally-friendly activities being conducted. A similar letter was also issued on November 21, asking the school to send five photos and two videos by November 30.

Authorities take strict note

“While social spirit is good, entering the canal without approval can put safety of children at risk. We reiterate that schools must exercise due caution while inculcating social spirit and safety of school children must remain paramount. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Khanna) Amarjit Bains will be summoning school authorities to seek a reply in this regard,” said DC Malik.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said burning garbage is illegal and National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken strict note of the same in the past. “A challan of ₹25,000 has been issued against the school principal’s name as per Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Bylaws,” she added. Aggarwal added that field staff has also been directed to keep a vigil and issue challans to anyone caught dumping or burning garbage in and around the canal.

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC), who had highlighted the issue of increasing pollution in Sidhwan Canal, also criticised the school authorities. City-based environmentalists Kapil Arora and Kupdeep Singh Khaira said that by making students enter the canal bed without proper protective gear like gum shoes and gloves, the school authorities have put their safety at risk.

