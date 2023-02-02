Thwart efforts to revive Khalistan movement in Punjab: Guv to cops

Ferozepur : Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday asked sarpanches of border villages to write directly to him about those involved in drug smuggling while directing the state police authorities to thwart efforts being made to revive Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The governor is on a two-day visit to border districts of Punjab. Addressing a gathering of village heads at MR Government College in Fazilka, Purohit said easy availability of drugs is posing a serious threat as even young adults are getting addicted.

“We all have a duty to perform to curb the drug menace. There are people in our villages who are hand in glove with cross-border drug dealers. You should send a letter with details of such elements to the Raj Bhawan where police action would be ensured while protecting the identity of complainants,” said the governor.

It was Purohit’s third public address in the south Malwa districts of Fazilka and Ferozepur since April last year where he had been emphasising action against drug smuggling and illegal sand mining.

Purohit’s field visits and media interactions in the last 11 months has led to strained relations between the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Raj Bhawan.

Accompanied by state chief secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua and director general of police Gaurav Yadav, the governor addressed sarpanches of the two border districts and again expressed concern over the easy availability of drugs across Punjab.

Both top officials refrained from making any comment on the governor’s observations.

Addressing a press conference at Genesis Institute of Dental Science and Research in Ferozepur, Purohit said that some individuals coming to Punjab from abroad are trying to revive the separatist movement. “A few people with criminal background are using the platform of Khalistan to hide their evil faces. These people should be taken to the task immediately,” said the governor.

He said in the last few months, more than 4,000 mobile phones have been seized from gangsters lodged in Punjab jails for drug smuggling. “While efforts are being made to install mobile phone jammers within 5km radius of prisons, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working to check infiltrations of drones from across the border. The fight against drugs is crucial to protect our younger generation where participation of all stakeholders is significant,” he added.

Rubbishing charges levelled by the AAP leadership of indulging in political activities, the governor said his visits are part of social awareness.

“Being an executive head of the state, I am duty-bound to identify key challenges faced by people and contribute to their redressal. I hold press conferences only in the border areas and not in Chandigarh, indicating my efforts to understand the ground reality and directly share my thoughts and observations on the key issues,” he said.

Arora hits back at guv on drugs remark

Chandigarh: Reacting to the governor’s remarks on drug menace in the state, information and public relations minister Aman Arora on Thursday hit back at him alleging that the Purohit was going around making political speeches and running a “parallel government”.

Arora said the governor was not maintaining dignity of the post he holds. “It has never happened before that the governor of any state goes around making political speeches…Only for political benefits, you are causing harm to Punjab…It does not happen that selected rule over an elected government,” the minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chandigarh.

On the governor’s remarks regarding the rampant drug use in border districts, Arora said that drugs are entering Punjab either from the International Border, which is managed by the Centre, or are routed from neighbouring Haryana where the BJP is in power.