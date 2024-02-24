 Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala express concern over Chinese dam project on Drichu river - Hindustan Times
Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala express concern over Chinese dam project on Drichu river

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 24, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Various NGOs held a protest in McLeodganj on Thursday to show solidarity with the Tibetans who are protesting forced resettlement due to the project

Tibetan organisations in McLeodganj have expressed concern over China’s dam on Drichu river for a hydroelectric project, which they alleged is threatening to displace the residents of two villages and six monasteries.

Various NGOs held a protest in McLeodganj on Thursday to show solidarity with the Tibetans who are protesting forced resettlement due to the project.

In a statement, the organisations stated that it was important to highlight that the displacement of Tibetan communities is not a new phenomenon.

“The forced resettlement of Tibetans due to large-scale development projects, such as the dam on the Drichu river, is one of many examples. The continued disregard for the rights and welfare of Tibetans in the face of such development projects is unacceptable,” they said.

They said that it was important to recognise that Tibet holds significant global importance beyond its borders. “Tibet’s glaciers and rivers serve as the source of major rivers that support more than 1.5 billion people in Asia. The construction of the poses a threat to the local Tibetan community and to the delicate ecosystem of the Tibetan Plateau. Any disturbance and diversion of rivers in Tibet could have far-reaching consequences for the environment, biodiversity and livelihood of millions of people,” the protesters said.

