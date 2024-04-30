Ticket to Sukhpal Khaira from Sangrur: Miffed Dalvir Khangura hints at jumping ship

Former Dhuri MLA and Congress leader Dalvir Singh Khangura posted a cryptic message on social media accounts before going incommunicado, fuelling speculations that he was about to jump ship. Sukhpal Singh Khaira (PTI File)

Khangura, who has earlier also expressed resentment over Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s candidature from the Sangrur Lok Sabha segment, wrote on Facebook that he was thinking of charting a new course.

Khangura’s post on Facebook, written in Punjabi, read: “I am thinking, let’s create a new path. How long will we keep searching for those old paths? Life that has already mired needs a push. Once, we start walking then only we’ll move forward. In the dark nights, there’s a need for illumination. We will keep shining not as lamps do but at least as fireflies.”

Khangura had, earlier also, taken to Facebook to vent his frustration over Khaira’s nomination.

But soon after posting on social media, Khangura went incommunicado, and despite several attempts, couldn’t be contacted for a comment. As per party sources, miffed Khangura is weighing his options and might join Aam Aadmi Party. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also yet to name its candidate from Sangrur.

Reacting to the post, Khaira, said that he would meet Khangura at the earliest and said it would be a ‘big political blunder’ if he joined AAP.

“Dalvir is an emotional person. In the past too, he had posted similar posts,” Khaira said, adding: “I will try to meet him at his residence.”

“He (Dalvir) has been timely and adequately rewarded by the Congress party. Given his track record, he has been a loyal Congress worker. If he still joins AAP, I think it will be a big political blunder.” Khaira said.