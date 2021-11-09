Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology confers honorary degree on BMC commissioner
chandigarh news

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology confers honorary degree on BMC commissioner

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) alumnus Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is a 1989 batch IAS officer, was awarded Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree for his exceptional work as BMC commissioner in fighting the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
Being the BMC commissioner, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) alumnus Iqbal Singh Chahal restructured the entire Covid response mechanism in Mumbai, successfully managing the requirements of critical supplies in the mega city. He was honoured with honorary degree by his alma mater on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

As many as 2,319 students were conferred with degrees during the 35th convocation of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) on Monday. Around 40 students were awarded medals for their outstanding performance in academics and other areas.

Varsity alumnus Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is a 1989 batch IAS officer, was awarded Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree for his exceptional work as municipal commissioner of Greater Mumbai in fighting the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Chahal restructured the entire Covid response mechanism in Mumbai, successfully managing the requirements of critical supplies in the mega city.

Addressing the students, Chahal said the handling the Covid waves was very challenging but he and his team kept calm and executed their strategy in a streamlined manner. He said they launched a special ‘chase the virus’ campaign, focusing on testing and providing immediate medical assistance to the Covid patients. “The death rate was 8% at the peak of Covid wave, but we managed to bring it down to 0.8%,” he said, adding he was given a free hand by the chief minister, which helped him in taking quick decisions. “My engineering background helped me put in place a system driven by technology and date,” Chahal said.

TIET director Prof Prakash Gopalan lauded the faculty and staff for their unstinted efforts towards ensuring that student-focused deliveries were least affected in a year that was seriously impacted by the pandemic.

