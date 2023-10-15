Tiff over iPhone purchase led to Kharar triple murders

A heated exchange over the purchase of an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max turned out to be the trigger behind the brutal murders of a Kharar man, his wife and two-year-old son, at the hands of his brother.

Lakhvir Singh, 25, who has been arrested for the cold-blooded murders of his brother Satvir Singh, 32, a software engineer, sister-in-law Amandeep Kaur, 29, a homemaker, and their son, at their Kharar residence, also confessed to having an eye on the victims’ property.

Lakhvir, who is in six-day police custody, disclosed during investigation that he had bought the latest iPhone model, costing ₹1.40 lakh, 15 days prior to the murders. The fact that he had used his brother Satvir’s bank card to make the purchase became a bone of contention, which ultimately led to a showdown between them.

A senior police officer revealed that when Lakhvir took home the new phone, his brother and sister-in-law confronted him for making the purchase without seeking their permission. Satvir reportedly also seized the phone from the accused. Enraged, the accused got together with his colleague and plotted the murders.

Both the accused worked as security guards. Police said the fact that the duo had also removed the DVR of cameras installed in house proved that they had planned the crime in advance. The accused had also turned off their mobile phones prior to the crime.

Was eyeing brother’s property

During interrogation, the accused also revealed that despite having a diploma in designing, he did petty jobs for a living. He also wanted to take over his brother’s property in Kharar after his death.

“The accused thought he would be able to own the brother’s property. However, family members said that Satvir had planned to settle the accused on the first floor of the house after his marriage so that the family could stay together. Before he orchestrated the crime, Lakhvir used to stay on the ground floor with Satvir’s family,” an investigator said.

Belonging to a family of marginal farmers in Pandher, Barnala, Satvir was the sole breadwinner and took care of his brother, parents and sister.

Post crime, accused went home, played badminton

After dumping the three victims’ bodies, with the help of his aide Ram Swaroop, Lakhvir boarded a bus to hometown. The aide, meanwhile, fled in Satvir’s car. He continues to be on the run.

Police sources said that after reaching home, Lakhvir played badminton and pretended all was well. Later when the family found out that Satvir and his wife were incommunicado, the accused acted ignorant.

“It was when the cops questioned him sternly that he admitted to the crime,” a police officer said.

Family checked emergency wards in hope of finding victims

On failing to contact the victim, when the family members had rushed to their house and broke open the locks, they found blood stains in the bedroom and assumed that the toddler son may have got injured while playing.

“They checked the emergencies of various city hospitals before informing the police, an investigator said.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu said teams are raiding the possible hideouts of Lakhvir’s aide to trace him.

While Amandeep’s body was recovered from Ropar on Thursday, the two-year-old’s body was found in Khanori on Friday. Satvir’s body was recovered from Morinda on Saturday.

