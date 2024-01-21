close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tiger attacks 2 Raj forest officials in Rewari

Tiger attacks 2 Raj forest officials in Rewari

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 22, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The tiger, T-2303, charged two forest officials- Dharam Singh and Heera Lal and injured them. The duo is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, Rewari

The three-year-old tiger that strayed from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan into a Haryana village, on Sunday attacked two Rajasthan forest officials in Rewari’s Bhatsana village when they were trying to capture the tiger.

Earlier, the tiger had also attacked a 75-year-old farmer Raghuveer Yadav at Khushkhera village in Rewari four days ago. (HT Photo)
The tiger, T-2303, charged two forest officials- Dharam Singh and Heera Lal and injured them. The duo is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, Rewari.

Heera Lal said they traced the location of the tiger at Bhatsana village and started chasing it in mustard fields. It attacked them during the chase.

Earlier, the tiger had also attacked a 75-year-old farmer Raghuveer Yadav at Khushkhera village in Rewari four days ago.

The forest officials were informed but they were unable to trace it.

The Rajasthan forest officials have been tracing the tiger for the last four days and they found its location in three villages but they are yet to trap it.

