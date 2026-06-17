Tiger spotted in Himachal’s Sirmaur suspected to be missing Rajaji big cat

The unexpected appearance of a Royal Bengal tiger in the forests of Paonta Sahib has put forest officials from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on high alert, initiating close monitoring of the big cat’s movements.

A trap camera recently caught a Royal Bengal tiger in the forests of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and claw marks of the big cat on a tree, indicating it has frequented the zone bordering Uttarakhand.

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It was captured on camera in the Khara block of the Paonta Sahib forest range in Sirmaur district, providing the first concrete evidence of a tiger’s presence in the area following months of insistence by residents of Tokka and Lie villages who reported seeing vultures circling overhead.

While the forest department has yet to ascertain the animal’s gender, field teams scanning a 500-hectare radius discovered fresh pugmarks, territory urine markings, and claw marks on trees, indicating the tiger has actively frequented the zone for several days.

What makes the discovery particularly significant is the possibility that the animal could be a female tiger that has remained undocumented in Uttarakhand’s nearby Rajaji National Park for nearly a year.

A specialised team from Rajaji National Park is scheduled to visit Paonta Sahib to inspect the site and run a comparative stripe-pattern analysis against their historical database to confirm the tiger’s origin.

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{{^usCountry}} The two forest landscapes share a contiguous ecological corridor, and wildlife experts note that the recently operational elevated stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway may be facilitating safer interstate wildlife movement across the Shivalik foothills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two forest landscapes share a contiguous ecological corridor, and wildlife experts note that the recently operational elevated stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway may be facilitating safer interstate wildlife movement across the Shivalik foothills. {{/usCountry}}

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An adult tiger typically requires roughly 20 square kilometres of territory, often prompting younger or displaced individuals to disperse into adjacent, prey-rich forest landscapes like Paonta Sahib, which boasts a healthy population of sambar and blue bulls.

Local authorities report that the tiger is currently staying four to five kilometres away from human habitations, mitigating immediate conflict risks.

However, forest officials have already sensitised local nomadic Gujjar and Gaddi shepherd communities to bypass the specific forest block, while simultaneously expanding camera trap grids and initiating preliminary discussions to push for declaring the landscape a protected tiger reserve.