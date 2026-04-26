Tight security, traffic plan in place for President Murmu’s Himachal visit

As President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 2, tight security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in Shimla. She will arrive in Shimla on April 27.

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed on duty during the visit, said deputy inspector general (DIG), South Range, Anjum Ara, while talking to mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed on duty during the visit, said deputy inspector general (DIG), South Range, Anjum Ara, while talking to mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday.

Ara said that all necessary security measures have been completed and a detailed traffic management plan has been prepared to ensure smooth movement during the visit. The city has been divided into multiple sectors for efficient traffic regulation, and contingency routes have also been kept ready.

She said that traffic restrictions will be enforced only during the President’s movement, while normal traffic will continue at other times, especially since most of the movement is expected to be by air. “Efforts have been made to minimise inconvenience to the public during the President’s movement. While traffic may be halted briefly at certain locations, alternative routes have already been identified and planned in advance,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The DIG appealed to residents to avoid non-essential travel during the visit period to reduce traffic congestion and ensure smooth operations. “Special passes have been issued for emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades to ensure their movement remains unaffected,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DIG appealed to residents to avoid non-essential travel during the visit period to reduce traffic congestion and ensure smooth operations. “Special passes have been issued for emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades to ensure their movement remains unaffected,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON