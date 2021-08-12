Tikait meets Nihang protester in Chandigarh

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reached Matka Chowk in Sector 17 here to meet Labh Singh, the elderly Nihang who has been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for the last 5-6 months.

He had come to drum up support for the ongoing farmer protest. Addressing the media here, he said that they had enough time and patience, and would keep on waiting till the government did not agree to their demands.

Regarding contesting elections, he said that he had no such intentions. About farmer leader Charuni, he said that “unhone PM ki post se istifa de diya hai (he has resigned from the post of PM)”.

Large number of people could be seen gathered at the Matka Chowk, including police who were deployed to maintain law and order.