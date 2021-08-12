Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tikait meets Nihang protester in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Tikait meets Nihang protester in Chandigarh

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was in Chandigarh to drum up support for the ongoing protest against the agriculture bills; added that they had enough time and patience, and will keep on waiting till the government did not agree to their demands
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Chandigarh to meet Baba Labh Singh, an elderly nihang was has been protesting against the farm laws for the past several months. (Keshav SIngh/HT)

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reached Matka Chowk in Sector 17 here to meet Labh Singh, the elderly Nihang who has been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for the last 5-6 months.

He had come to drum up support for the ongoing farmer protest. Addressing the media here, he said that they had enough time and patience, and would keep on waiting till the government did not agree to their demands.

Regarding contesting elections, he said that he had no such intentions. About farmer leader Charuni, he said that “unhone PM ki post se istifa de diya hai (he has resigned from the post of PM)”.

Large number of people could be seen gathered at the Matka Chowk, including police who were deployed to maintain law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP