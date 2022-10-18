Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tikender Panwar is CPM candidate for Shimla urban seat

Published on Oct 18, 2022 03:16 PM IST

The CPM has so far announced candidates for 12 seats, with Rakesh Singha, the party’s sole legislator in the state assembly, contesting from Theog

CMP has fielded former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat, which the party had last won three decades ago in 1993 (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat, which the party had last won three decades ago in 1993.

Panwar had been elected deputy mayor of Shimla in 2012, the first and last direct election for the post. As the Shimla deputy mayor, the 51-year-old was credited with initiating hazard vulnerability risk assessment, city resilience Index, a comprehensive mobility plan, city sanitation plan, and the Smart City project.

Panwar joined the student movement in 1988 and served in the state leadership of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He was state secretary and national vice-president of the youth organisation DYFI, president of the Himachal Kisan Sabha, and a member of the CPI(M) State Secretariat.

The CPI (M), which has a considerable support base in some pockets of Himachal, has so far announced candidates for 12 seats with Rakesh Singha, the party’s sole legislator in the state assembly, contesting from Theog. The party had announced first list of candidates on September 21.

