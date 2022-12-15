Road mishaps snuff out over 4,500 lives

: As many as 4,516 people were killed in 9,951 different road mishaps in Haryana till November with majority of accidents taking place on the Ambala-Sonepat national highway, it was revealed during the state road safety council meeting.

This means every day at least 13 people lost their lives in the road accidents across the state in past 11 months, while 8,447 people were injured.

During the meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, it was brought to the notice of the council that “most of the accidents are taking place on “NH-1 (44) Ambala to Sonepat route” and the council instructed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct a road safety audit of this route to ascertain the causes of accidents.

It was decided in the meeting that police case should be registered if any illegal cuts are made on any road or highway by demolishing road construction by dhabas or petrol pumps.

The transport department is appointing road safety associates in all the districts on contract basis, principal secretary (transport) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

The issue of illegal liquor vends on roads and highways also emerged and excise and taxation department stated that they will inspect liquor vends along the roads of all districts and submit a report, an official spokesperson said.

Inspector General (traffic) Hardeep Doon informed the council that about 18 lakh challans had been issued this year till November for the violation of traffic rules, besides 1.27 lakh additional challans issued for over speeding.

The transport minister directed that the concerned department should immediately start installing reflectors and pasting reflective tapes on vehicles. He said reflective tapes should also be applied on stray animals and cows roaming on the roads so that accidents involving stray animals can be curbed.