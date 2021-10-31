Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Time for rapprochement over, Capt denies backend talks with Cong

Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed reports of backend talks with the Congress, saying the time for rapprochement is over and his decision to leave the party is final.

“Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now,” tweeted Amarinder’s media adviser quoting the former CM.

Amarinder was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in backend talks to persuade him to remain in the party.

The former chief minsters reiterated that he will soon launch his own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with the BJP and breakaway Akali factions and others, once the farmers’ issue is resolved. “I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers,” said Amarinder.

