Time has come for Badals’ political extinction, says Bhagwant Mann at Lambi

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that there was a wave of people in Punjab this time that will sweep five-time CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal aside.

Addressing a gathering in Badal’s home turf of Lambi, the AAP leader said, “The youth protesting for government jobs crossed the age limit but some leaders did not. The 94-year-old (Badal) filed his nomination papers to contest the elections again. Now, the time of his fall (defeat) has come.”

The wind is blowing in a different direction in Punjab this time and it was the onset of political extinction of the Badal clan, he claimed. “Due to his greed for power, Badal is asking people for another chance. At an age when people pray and stay home with their families, he is seeking votes for his son Sukhbir Badal,” he said.

Besides Lambi, Mann also campaigned for AAP candidates in Gidderbaha, Malout and Kotakpura assembly segments.

“The SAD and Congress have betrayed the people of Punjab. For the last two decades, the youth of the state is hitting the streets seeking employment. But the Akali and Congress leaders were busy amassing properties and never cared for the youth of Punjab,” he added.

‘Cong didn’t act on sacrilege’

Addressing a gathering in Kotkapura, Mann accused the Congress government of deliberately not taking any action against the culprits of the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and the police firing incidents. “The purpose of Congress was only to take political advantage of it. The party colluded with the Badal family and the community has not got justice till date,” he said.

Had the perpetrators of the sacrilege incidents been punished, no one would have dared to commit such crimes again, he added.

Due to a “weak and incompetent government” led by Charanjit Singh Channi, the law and order situation in Punjab deteriorated and sacrilege incidents happened again in the state, he alleged.