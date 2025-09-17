Timely execute highway projects of national importance:Vikramaditya

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday directed officials to ensure the timely execution of ongoing and upcoming highway projects of national importance, including land acquisition, forest clearance and environmental concerns issues. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday directed officials to ensure the timely execution of ongoing and upcoming highway projects of national importance, including land acquisition, forest clearance and environmental concerns issues. (HT File)

Chairing the first meeting of the Special Task Force Committee constituted to resolve priority issues related to infrastructure projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in the state, he directed officers to take necessary measures to address the genuine grievances of the local people.

During the meeting, chaired by Vikramaditya Singh, a wide range of key agenda items concerning the timely execution of ongoing and upcoming highway projects of National importance were discussed in detail. These included Land Acquisition matters, Tree felling and forest clearance issues, environmental concerns, including dredging of the Beas River and utility shifting, dumping sites etc.