Toll barrier manager shot at in Punjab’s Ludhiana, critical

The manager of a toll plaza near Ghulal village of Samrala on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh national highway was shot at by a group of assailants on Tuesday afternoon. Identified as Yadvinder Singh, 45, the victim was critically injured as a bullet struck his leg while another grazed past his groin, police said. He was referred to a Chandigarh hospital for advanced treatment. The daylight shooting spread panic in the area. One of the assailants has been identified and an old enmity may be behind the attack, police said. The injured being taken to a hospital in Samrala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 3:30 pm when the victim was on duty. According to eyewitnesses, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car carrying four men arrived at the toll plaza and the occupants, without any warning or provocation, opened fire on Yadvinder. One bullet struck his leg, while another grazed him, leaving him bleeding profusely.

He was immediately rushed to the Samrala civil hospital in an ambulance of the National Highways Authority of India. Doctors confirmed that a bullet was lodged in his right leg, while another had narrowly missed him. He was later referred to Chandigarh.

The broad daylight shooting triggered panic among employees and motorists at the toll plaza. On being alerted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Samrala, Tarlochan Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot for an investigation.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the attack appears to have stemmed from an old personal enmity,” the DSP said. “The injured manager had earlier worked at the Dhilwan toll plaza in Amritsar where he reportedly developed a dispute with some individuals. Based on our investigation so far, the main accused has been identified as Nachhattar Singh of Kapurthala, along with three accomplices,” the DSP said.

Police have begun conducting raids to trace the suspects and the vehicle used in the attack. “We are examining CCTV footage and pursuing multiple leads to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” the DSP added.

On November 3, a kabaddi player, Gurwinder Singh alias Kinda, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near Manki village in Samrala.