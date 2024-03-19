 Toll-free number to report cash movement as model code of conduct kicks in - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Toll-free number to report cash movement as model code of conduct kicks in

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2024 10:20 PM IST

A controlroom, with toll-free number (1800-180-8200) and a WhatsApp number (98160-84117) will be operational round the clock at income tax office, Shimla for receiving information/complaints for the state of Himachal Pradesh

As per the mandate of the Election Commission of India, the directorate of investigation of income tax department, Shimla, on Tuesday set up a controlroom, with a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number, for curbing the use of “black money” in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The identity of the caller will be kept confidential. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The identity of the caller will be kept confidential. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A controlroom, with toll-free number (1800-180-8200) and a WhatsApp number (98160-84117) will be operational round the clock at income tax office, Shimla for receiving information/complaints for the state of Himachal Pradesh. People are encouraged to call at this number and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Several teams have been deployed in each district to act on the complaints relating to a particular district. Based on the authenticity of information and after due enquiry, appropriate action for seizing the cash will be taken in appropriate cases as per law. About 55 officers and officials have been deputed for this specific purpose,” the director of income tax said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Toll-free number to report cash movement as model code of conduct kicks in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On