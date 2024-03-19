Toll-free number to report cash movement as model code of conduct kicks in

As per the mandate of the Election Commission of India, the directorate of investigation of income tax department, Shimla, on Tuesday set up a controlroom, with a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number, for curbing the use of “black money” in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A controlroom, with toll-free number (1800-180-8200) and a WhatsApp number (98160-84117) will be operational round the clock at income tax office, Shimla for receiving information/complaints for the state of Himachal Pradesh. People are encouraged to call at this number and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential.

“Several teams have been deployed in each district to act on the complaints relating to a particular district. Based on the authenticity of information and after due enquiry, appropriate action for seizing the cash will be taken in appropriate cases as per law. About 55 officers and officials have been deputed for this specific purpose,” the director of income tax said.