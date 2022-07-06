Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh
With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week.
Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city’s apni mandis. The improved supply has helped bring down the prices of various other vegetables also.
Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board, who was present at the Dhanas mandi on Tuesday, said, “The supply of tomatoes that had dropped due to the hot weather in June is back to normal now. A 25-kg crate of tomatoes, being sold for around ₹1,500 last week, now costs ₹750. So, the retail price has also decreased.”
While some higher-quality varieties of tomatoes are still selling for ₹50 per kg at the apni mandi, their price is also expected to drop further in the coming days.
The price of peas that were also damaged amid the heatwave in June has dipped from ₹130 per kg to ₹80 per kg. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.
Prices of other staple vegetables – onions and potatoes – meanwhile remained unaffected at ₹25 per kg. The price of coriander, however, went up from ₹120 per kg to ₹130 per kg.
As monsoon activity picks up in the region, mandi officials said crops and harvested produce may suffer damage that will cause the prices to spike again.
-
PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year's ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%. Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot. As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.
-
32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night. The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing. On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
-
Haryana miffed over Chandigarh hiring medical officers from Punjab, other states
The UT administration's decision to appoint 33 medical officers (MOs) on deputation from Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and none from Haryana has not gone down well with the Haryana government. Highlighting its displeasure through a letter, the Haryana government has urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons. Till then, Haryana had not sent any panel of doctors.
-
Panjab University senate okays fee hike for campus, affiliated colleges
In a major decision, the Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the proposed fee hike in its teaching departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges for the 2022-23 session. A 5% increase in fee will be implemented for students of the ongoing batches. The fee hike, however, was met with opposition by some senators. The fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics