Chandigarh: Tomato rates see 300% jump in 15 days

The high mercury levels over the past few days has adversely affected the supply of tomatoes, leading to its prices seeing an almost 300% jump over the past 15 days. (PTI)

Tomatoes, which cost ₹20 per kg around June 12, are now being sold at ₹80 per kg in the apni mandi, as per the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB). Officials say the prices are expected to go up further due to rise in temperature which adversely affected its production and the onset of monsoons, which affects supply from the mountains.

Harpreet Singh, a supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, said, “The production of locally grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and heatwave conditions. When local production stops, we import tomatoes from mountain areas but due to monsoon and sudden blockade on highways due to landslides, the supply gets erratic which leads to rise in the prices of tomatoes.”

He added that it will take another 10 to 15 days for the tomato rates to come down as it will depend on the supply to the apni mandi.

For the staple vegetables, the price witnessed only a little change (see box).

“Coriander production gets affected due to monsoons and though it costs ₹80 per kg on Tuesday, the rates will soar to ₹150 per kg in a day and touch ₹200 per kg on Thursday. It cost just ₹40, around 15 days ago,” said Harpreet Singh.

