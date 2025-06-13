Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Tomato prices soar in Chandigarh as scorching heat hits supply

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Tomatoes are pinching the pockets of Chandigarh residents as retail outlets are selling them at ₹60 per kg, with high-quality produce nearing ₹80 per kg

A sharp spike in tomato prices has hit city residents as extreme weather conditions and labour shortages have crippled local production. Just under two weeks, tomato prices in Chandigarh’s apni mandis have more than doubled—from 20 per kg on June 1 to now 50 per kg.

Just under two weeks, tomato prices in Chandigarh’s apni mandis have more than doubled—from 20 per kg on June 1 to now 50 per kg. (HT File Photo)

Tomatoes are pinching the pockets of residents as retail outlets are selling them at 60 per kg, with high-quality produce nearing 80 per kg.

“Tomatoes are usually sourced from Punjab. Due to strong winds and an extreme heatwave, the production of tomatoes got affected. Being a perishable crop, the quality has dropped, and supply has taken a major hit. The good quality ones are being sold for nearly 60 per kg in mandis,” said Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandi, Punjab Mandi Board, adding that with local vegetables supplies ending soon and produce now being sourced from hill states, the prices of other vegetables may also rise in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the prices of staple vegetables like onions and potatoes remain stable. Onions are being sold for 25 per kg in mandis, while potatoes are being sold for 20 per kg. Several vegetables are currently being sold at lower rates than last year.

“Some vegetables and fruits have been sold at the same prices in Chandigarh over the past two weeks, which have been lower as compared to the same period in the previous years. Prices of lady finger, bottle gourd and brinjal are nearly 40% lower compared to last June, thanks to increased local production,” said Sharma.

At present, lady finger is being sold for 40 per kg, while the rates were around 70 per kg last year. Capsicum and bottle gourd are being sold for 60 per kg and 50 per kg, respectively.

