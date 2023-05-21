Chandigarh: Judicial officer, teacher & her student receive degrees at PU convocation

Sunil Chauhan, a judicial officer from Haryana, who also served as director of the National Legal Services Authority, was among those who were conferred PhD degrees at the 70th annual convocation of Panjab University (PU) on Saturday.

Students seen in jubilant mood after the 70th convocation of Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chauhan’s role extended to being a joint member secretary within the Haryana Legal Services Authority. His research primarily revolved around the provision of legal aid services, specifically focusing on Haryana.

The study involved a comprehensive examination of the functional and operational framework of the legal aid system.

Suneet Narula Garg, of Chandigarh, obtained her second degree in electronics and communication, focusing her research on the field of biometrics.

Previously, in 2017, Garg completed her first PhD in astrology and since then has been actively practicing as a consultant astrologer in the city.

Nishant Kaushal of Kangra, who served as the president of PU student council from 2016-17, was also conferred a PhD degree on the occasion.

He has been affiliated with the university for 15 years. Kaushal’s research primarily centered around plant tissue culture with a particular focus on medicinal plants. He has done B.Sc and M.Sc in biochemistry from the university.

Jasleen Kaur and Harmeet Kaur, Mohali’s Phase 7 residents and neighbours, both received their PhD degrees during the convocation ceremony. Jasleen served as Harmeet’s MCA teacher at PU from 2009 to 2012.

Both pursued their PhDs in the field of machine learning, with Jasleen Kaur focusing her research on pattern recognition and Harmeet Kaur specialising in image processing.

The completion of Geetika Gupta’s PhD was driven by the encouragement and support from her mother-in-law. Geetika said it is common for mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in Indian families to have strained relationships, but she experienced exceptional support from her mother-in-law. Geetika’s research focused on the continuum mechanism within the field of mathematical sciences.

Accompanied by her husband and their two-month-old baby, she attended the convocation.

Besides this, Dr Aparna Pandey was honoured with the gold medal in MDC conservative dentistry and endodontics during the convocation. Having completed her master’s degree in root canal treatment, she holds exceptional expertise in this field and currently practices in Chandigarh.

