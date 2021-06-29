Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tourism back with a bang in Himachal
chandigarh news

Tourism back with a bang in Himachal

With Covid curbs lifted since June 14, tourists head uphill to Shimla, Manali, McLeodganj, Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Chail and Kasauli
By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Tourists spotted without masks at the Ridge in Shimla. The number of visitors has gone up since the Covid curbs were eased on June 14. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

With Covid-19 restrictions being lifted in Himachal Pradesh since June 14, the state’s tourism and hospitality industry is finally back on track.

The state cabinet decided to do away with the condition for an e-pass for entering the state on June 23. Ever since, the influx of tourists has grown by the day, particularly during the weekend.

Also read: Not just Delta Plus, 3 other variants of coronavirus pose threat

Hotels in Shimla were packed to capacity last weekend and tourists had to spend the night in their vehicles, while others went up further to Mashobra and Kufri to find accommodation. More than 22,000 vehicles of tourists had entered Shimla and adjoining areas over the weekend.

“The hotel occupancy in Shimla was 100% on Saturday (June 26) and more than 60% on Sunday (June 27). This is a good sign for the industry that had been reeling under the impact of the pandemic,” said Gopal Aggarwal, the chief adviser of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders’ Association.

A huge influx of tourists was witnessed in Manali, McLeodganj, Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Chail and Kasauli. The buzz also returned to Triund, the popular trekkers’ destination overlooking Dharamshala town, where more than 1,000 people reached during the weekend.

All roads lead to hill state

According to data released by the state police, since June 14 when the Covid curfew was lifted, a total of 2.57 lakh vehicles entered the state. Of these, 1.31 lakh vehicles entered between June 13 and 20 and 1.26 lakh between June 21 and 27. That adds up to an average of 18,370 vehicles a day.

Authorities on the guard

The heavy influx of tourists has left the authorities concerned as many were found not adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

According to the police, 3,620 challans were issued for mask violation during this period and a fine of 20.05 lakh was realised. Besides, 17,000 was realised for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, while 3,500 was recovered for driving without a mask.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP