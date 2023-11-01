: To give impetus to religious tourism in the state, the Government is mulling to connect few religious shrines with ropeways for easy accessibility and is strengthening the existing infrastructural facilities as well.

Tourism boost: Chintpurni shrine to be connected with ropeway

In the series, an aerial ropeway of a distance measuring 1.1 kilometres is proposed for the Mata Shree Chintpurni Temple in Una district with an estimated outlay ₹76.50 crore. This modern transportation system would facilitate 700 passengers per hour in each direction, significantly enhancing the overall pilgrim experience.

Chintpurni Temple holds great historical and spiritual significance. It is recognised as one of the Shakti Peeths and the most sacred shrine in Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, the access to the temple is limited to a single-lane road from the Baba Mai Dass Bhawan parking area. During religious occasions such as Navratris, overcrowding and congestion have been persistent issues. The introduction of the ropeway will be a vital step in addressing these challenges and aligns with the state government’s vision to enhance religious tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

The installation of the ropeway system at Chintpurni Temple is expected to not only relieve congestion but also to ensure safe and unhindered movement of pilgrims.

This ambitious project is poised to boost tourism in the region and further encourage devotees to visit the revered temple as a prominent pilgrimage destination in India.

