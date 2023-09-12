Tourism Summit: Punjab has enormous scope for agri-tourism

In the ‘Tourism Summit and Travel Mart-2023’ organised by Punjab government at Mohali, a session on Eco and Farm Tourism highlighted the state’s rich agricultural heritage and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for eco and farm tourism enthusiasts.

Showcasing the rich and diverse culture of the state during Tourism Summit and Travel Mart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While setting the tone of this session, moderator Prasad Rebbapragada said that the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state is committed towards the holistic and sustainable development of the tourism sector, boosting job creation and opening new vistas towards the economic prosperity of its people.

The aim of this session is to promote lesser-known destinations, eco-tourism and adventure tourism experiences.

Participating in this session Kikkar Lodge CEO Amarindar Singh Chopra said that Punjab has a close relationship with nature reserves and these reserves are important for the co-existence of mankind and wildlife as well as aquaculture in the state.

Innovator for Agri tourism Pandurang Taware said that agriculture tourism has the potential to increase farmers’ income manifold.

He also stressed on to promote women farmers and identifying the potential of Agriculture Tourism. Travel writer Bindu Gopal Rao said that after the pandemic, the lifestyle of people changed comprehensively, and everyone is aware of environmental sustainability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON