Tourists in Himachal’s Spiti valley shifted to safer places; 650 roads closed due to snow

Eighty-one tourists, who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti valley due to closure of roads after heavy snowfall, have been shifted to safer places, police said on Monday. The Tandi bridge blocked due to heavy snowfall in Lahaul valley on Sunday. (HT Photo)

More than 650 roads, including five national highways, in the state remained closed on Monday following avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 81 tourists stranded in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night accommodated in hotels and homestays, the police said.

About 290 roads are blocked in the tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days.

Heavy rain and snow in Lahaul and Spiti also disrupted mobile network.

On Sunday, an avalanche hit Dara Waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti, obstructing the flow of the Chenab river and triggering an alert in adjoining areas.

Residents of adjoining villages of Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand and Tharot have been asked to stay cautious and inform the nearest police post in case of an emergency.

Cold wave conditions continued across the state.