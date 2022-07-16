Tout arrested for taking ₹4,500 bribe at Ambala Tehsil office
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a tout for accepting ₹4,500 as bribe from a resident for providing a copy of a land registry at the Ambala Tehsil office.
The accused was identified as Gagandeep, alias Gagan, a resident of Manakpur village in Ambala City.
Inspector Ram Phal of the Vigilance Bureau said Gagandeep was caught accepting the bribe near the revenue department’s HRA branch at the Tehsil office.
Ashok Kumar, DIG, Vigilance Ambala Range, said a team of five officials and a witness was constituted under a duty magistrate to lay the trap.
“He had sought ₹5,000 from the complainant, Ashwani Kumar, to provide an attested copy of a land registry and took ₹500 as advance. He was a regular at the office and even had access to the official records through his contacts at the office,” inspector Phal said, adding that he will be presented before a court on Saturday and all such connections will be probed.
-
Carmel Convent students come together to raise funds for bus attendant battling for life
With Sheela, the bus attendant at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, who was injured in the tree collapse on July 8 still battling for life at PGIMER, several school students have come together to set up a fund raiser for her treatment. Mother of two, Sheela, 40, a resident of Kishangarh and the sole earning member of her family, has been on ventilator support for a week.
-
Robbery accused found hanging at Ambala jail
A week after he was arrested for robbing a car in Ambala after shooting at a man and his son, a 42-year-old man from Patiala district was found hanging at the Ambala Central Jail on Friday, police said. The victims, Gulshan Kumar, a BJP leader and scrap dealer, and his son, Paras Bhatia, had suffered bullet injuries in the thigh in the incident.
-
Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society, was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics