 Traders bring down shutters in Sonepat's Gohana over firing outside shop
Traders bring down shutters in Sonepat's Gohana over firing outside shop

Traders bring down shutters in Sonepat’s Gohana over firing outside shop

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 31, 2024 09:38 AM IST

In the firing that took place outside ‘Maturam Jalebi shop’ on January 21, a milkman was left injured.

Nine days after three bike-borne men opened fire outside a sweet shop in Gohana in Sonepat and flung a note demanding 2 crore extortion, shopkeepers downed their shutters on Tuesday over police’s failure to arrest the assailants.

Nine days after three bike-borne men opened fire outside a sweet shop in Gohana in Sonepat and flung a note demanding 2 crore extortion, shopkeepers downed their shutters on Tuesday over police’s failure to arrest the assailants. (HT File)

In the firing that took place outside ‘Maturam Jalebi shop’ on January 21, a milkman was left injured.

On Tuesday, all shops, factories, fuel pumps remained shut, causing inconvenience to the general public.

Haryana Vyapar mandal state president Bajrang Dass Garg said if the police fails to arrest the assailants, the traders will shut shop in the entire state.

The Sonepat police had arrested a minor and brought two criminals-Sagar and Sajjan from Jhajjar and Ajmer jails on production warrant in connection with this case.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government had turned Haryana as the crime capital. He said people of the state are now living in the fear of criminals.

