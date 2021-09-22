Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traders stage protest; Jammu to observe ‘bandh’ today

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and different political parties in J&K have extended their support to the ‘bandh’ call for Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 05:11 AM IST
Traders and various political parties’ activists are protesting protests in Jammu against the proposed opening of 100 Reliance retail stores in Jammu, a claim which the company said is ‘completely untrue’. (Image for representational purpose)

Traders and various political parties’ activists on Tuesday staged separate protests against the proposed opening of 100 Reliance retail stores in Jammu, a claim which the company said is “completely untrue”.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and different political parties in J&K extended their support to the ‘Jammu Bandh’ call for Wednesday.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had given the bandh call to protest against government’s move of opening 100 Reliance retail stores in Jammu and other “anti-trade decisions” of the BJP government. It will be the first ever bandh by the traders since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

“The Jammu Chamber of Commerce of Industry along with other business and trade organisations has given a call for Jammu bandh on Wednesday to draw the UT administration’s attention towards the hardships faced by them on account of some faulty policies,” read an official statement issued here.

“It is hoped that L-G Manoj Sinha and his administration will take note of the problems being faced by Jammu region, in particular by the lawyers, traders, businessmen, farmers, unemployed youth, and also the civic and infrastructure deficiencies, and address the same to make life easier for the people,” it added.

The National Conference, the Congress, the Panthers Party, the CPIM, the AAP, and the Apni Party have supported the bandh call.

Federation of Retailers Association Jammu, Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, J&K, All J&K Banquet Halls Association and Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) have also extended their support.

J&K Congress Committee has announced its support to the bandh call of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said its chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

“The Congress had been opposing the anti-people policies of the Modi government and now each and every section of the society feels the pain of the wrong economic policies of the BJP. The BJP is only encouraging and promoting crony capitalism,” he said.

“The NC has all along stood for safeguarding the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue so with a sense of commitment,” said a party spokesperson in a statement issued here.

Panthers Party president Bhim Singh said the entire Jammu province will protest against the government decision to open 100 Reliance stores.

(With inputs from PTI)

