Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic challans go paperless in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Traffic challans go paperless in Chandigarh

In an order issued on Thursday, Chandigarh Police personnel were directed to stop issuing manual traffic violation challans and hand over all challan books at the traffic lines
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The e-challan machines were first introduced on trial basis in July 2019. They bring transparency and help curb underhand dealings between violators and traffic cops. (HT photo)

After being in use for about two years, e-challan machines will now become the norm for issuing fines for traffic violations in Chandigarh.

In an order issued to all deputy superintendents of police and station house officers on Thursday, deputy inspector general of police Omvir Singh Bishnoi has directed them to stop issuing manual traffic violation challans and hand over all challan books at the traffic lines.

Chandigarh Police are using 215 e-challan machines at present. While 120 machines are with the traffic cops, 40 are with the police control room unit and 27 with police station personnel, who too have the authority to issue traffic challans. Another 19 are part of the buffer stock and nine have gone for repairs.

According to senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Choudhary, traffic cops had already discontinued manual challans after adopting the machines in July 2020. “The formal order will bring uniformity across the various verticals,” she said.

The e-challan machines were first introduced on trial basis in July 2019. They bring transparency and help curb underhand dealings between violators and traffic cops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Check on speed can reduce accidents by half in Punjab: DGP

Development works worth 6.5 crore inaugurated in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Trader on bike loses 1.25 lakh to snatchers

Army won’t let external turmoil affect India: Lok Sabha speaker on Afghan crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP