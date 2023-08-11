Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traffic stalled on Chandigarh-Shimla highway for 8 hours after landslide near Chakki Morh

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 11, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway, also known as the Kalka- Shimla highway (NH-05), was stalled for nearly eight hours after a landslide struck near Chakki Morh in Parwanoo in the wee hours of Friday.

Vehicles stuck in a jam on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway on Friday morning following a landslide at near Chakki Morh in Parwanoo. (HT Photo)

“Around 2:35 am to 2:40 am, due to rains, Shimla National Highway 5, between Thambu Mod andChakki Morh, was closed due to landslides from the hill,” an official said.

Traffic movement on the route resumed around 11.30 in the morning after the debris was cleared.

The latest landslide, the seventh this monsoon, comes just two days after the route for opened for traffic.

The National Highway 5 serves as a lifeline for essential daily supplies and provides the shortest route for tourists to Shimla. The closure of the route affects residents, tourists and businesses alike.

