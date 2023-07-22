Spat between Panjab University students, traffic cops over challan

A spat broke out between traffic police officials and students of Panjab University after some students were stopped for a traffic violation on the road dividing the university’s north and south campuses on Friday evening.

The cops were even accused of snatching and breaking the mobile phone of one of the onlookers at Panjab University. (File photo)

According to students, the incident took place around 5 pm when two traffic cops, present near Gate Number 3, stopped a car as its occupants were not wearing seatbelts. The students claimed that an argument started when one of the officials snatched a female student’s mobile phone and misbehaved with them.

As a third traffic cop came to the spot on his motorcycle, students noticed it did not have a high security registration plate (HSRP) and confronted the police officials about it.

As verified with the local police, the traffic police ultimately issued a challan against the third cop, who explained that his original number plate was damaged amid the heavy rain last week.

Two-wheelers not having an HSRP invite a ₹3,000 challan for the first offence and ₹5,000 for subsequent offences. If police officials are found violating traffic rules, they have to pay double the fine as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, officials at the Sector 11 police station confirmed that the spat got over in around 15 minutes and they will not be registering any case in the matter.

Will sensitise traffic cops: SSP Traffic

With the 2023-2024 academic session set to commence in the university, students have started returning to campus, and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary said she will sensitise cops on how to behave with students, especially with elections for the PU Campus Students’ Council coming up.

Choudhary further added that she had asked deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Traffic Central) Gurjeet Kaur to enquire into Friday’s incident and send a report, based on which further action will be taken against cops, if warranted.