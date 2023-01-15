Traffic to be diverted on national highway-44 for 3 hours

Traffic going to Ambala from Delhi on the Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 will remain diverted for three hours on Sunday in Kurukshetra for repair work on the highway, the police said. As per the information issued by the office of Kurukshetra superintendent of police since the repair work is going on the NH-44 near Ambala, the decision has been taken to divert the traffic coming from Delhi side on the NH 444 A (Ambala-Saha-Ambala) from 7am to 10am. While the motorists going towards Punjab from Delhi can choose NH 152 D to avoid traffic jams. As per the statement, the directions were issued following after a letter by the National Highways Authority of India and police deployment will be made at all the important locations to help the commuters.

Other short stories

Ex-IAS officer Kundu appointed revenue panel chairman

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has appointed former IAS officer VS Kundu as chairman of the Revenue Commission. The commission will review laws, rules and procedures to suggest systemic changes and improvement. Kundu had retired on December 31 as financial commissioner, revenue.

Hisar woman wants to live with her girlfriend: Police

Rohtak : Two days after a woman lodged a missing complaint of her 19-year-old daughter, the Class 12 student on Saturday told the Hisar police that she does not want to go back home and she wants to live in a relationship with her female friend. In her complaint to the police on January 12, the girl’s mother said her daughter went to school but did not return home. “Then she called her brother and said she went to Chandigarh for court marriage with her female friend, who is also in 20s. Her female friend, who is enrolled in a college, had misguided her,” she said. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said both women wanted to stay together. “Both the women decided to stay together. They stated that they are adults and fully know what they are doing. Their statements have been recorded before the police,” he added.

